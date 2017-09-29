Two homes damaged in overnight Bruton fire

One person was treated for smoke exposure following an overnight fire in the Bruton area of York County which damaged two homes, according to a York County Department of Fire and Life Safety news release. Two cats are reported missing.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Schooner Boulevard in the Bruton area of York County, according to the release.

When crews arrived, they found the two story home on fire and the occupants out of the home, the release stated.

The occupants told fire crews' that the smoke alarms were operating, the release stated, with an adjacent residence sustaining some heat damage, according to the release.

Fire crews from James City County Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire Department also responded, as well as the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

One person was treated on the scene for smoke exposure, but did not need to go to the hospital, and there were no other injuries, according to the release. However two cats remain unaccounted for, the release stated. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined, abiding to the release.

The Red Cross was notified and is assisting the family, the release stated.

The fire is out, but units are stillon scene this morning assisting with the investigation and conducting overhaul operations, according to the release.

