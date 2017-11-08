Officials: Fire damages garage of Bruton home

A York County fire official said a fire damaged a garage to a home Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Queensbury Lane in the Bruton area.

No one was injured in the fire, which took place just after 8 a.m., according to York County Fire and Life Safety fire chief Stephen Kopczynski in a news release.

When the fire department arrived, the two-story home was on fire, with the people in the home having already exited the home and were accounted for, Kopczynski said.

It took 10 minutes to get the fire under control, Kopczynski said, and the Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.

The James City County Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire Department also assisted on scene, and York County units current are at the scene of the fire conducting salvage and overhaul operations, Kopczynski said.

