City council hears groups detail budget requests in budget meeting

Several groups made a plea to city council for more money on Monday afternoon, while city staff are in the midst of figuring out how much money they'll allocate to various groups in the city.

Colonial Williamsburg would like more money to cover the increasing costs of advertising. Andrea Sardone, executive director of marketing for the Colonial Willamsburg Foundation, spoke before council Wednesday.

In her estimation, the city competes directly with tourists who may choose cities like Asheville (North Carolina) or Savannah (Georgia).

"The budget of our competitors dwarfs ours," she said. Vice mayor Scott Foster noted that those cities have higher taxes, which means their tourism efforts are bolstered with more money.

Karen Riordan, the president & chief executive officer of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber & Tourism Alliance, asked the council for $875,000. The 9 percent increase "The price of media is a very important consideration for us," she said. As companies charge more, Riordan said, groups that want advertising have to pay, even if they aren't reaching many more people than before. Council will adopt the final budget in May.