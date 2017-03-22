Groups request city funding

Nonprofit groups are jockeying for more financial support from the city in the next fiscal year.

The city provides grants each year to dozens of agencies that provide services to the city and its residents. That money is included in the budget, but first, group representatives must plead their cases to the City Council.

Those groups include operations such as Olde Towne Medical Center and the Peninsula Council for Workforce Development. Council heard from a few of those agencies on Monday in a budget work session.

Colonial Williamsburg is the city's foremost tourism attraction, and the city annually agrees to give the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation money for marketing. It pitched in $1.3 million in each of the last three fiscal years.

The foundation is asking for $1.5 million in the upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The foundation spent close to $4.5 million on advertising and promotion in its 2015 fiscal year, according its most recent publicly available tax records.

Andrea Sardone, foundation executive director of marketing, said the request will be used for marketing.

The money would "help us expand our reach, discover new markets, and create new fans for historic tourism and the plethora of cultural and entertainment opportunities our area has to offer," foundation director of public affairs Kevin Crossett, wrote to the City Council.

Tourists weigh Williamsburg against cities like Asheville, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina when choosing vacation spots, Crossett wrote.

Vice Mayor Scott Foster, who said he recently visited Asheville, noted the city has higher taxes, and thus has more money to work with.

Sardone said Colonial Williamsburg had to adjust to a changing landscape.

"We're also competing with staying home and watching Netflix," she said.

Karen Riordan, Greater Williamsburg Chamber & Tourism Alliance president & chief executive officer, asked the council for $875,000.

The 9 percent increase over the current fiscal year is also a response to rising media rates, she said. "The price of media is a very important consideration for us," she said.

Marketing about Williamsburg resonates with people in Raleigh, North Carolina, and in the Washington D.C. market, Riordan said.

As media companies charge more, Riordan said, groups that want advertising have to pay the increased rates, even if they aren't reaching many more people than before.

Riordan said she is also focused on framing the city as a more desirable place for younger tourists, including millennials.

"It's a challenge, because we have to keep trying to reach out to that group," she said.

Riordan said Williamsburg may be able to distinguish itself through youth sports.

The city must invest in infrastructure projects to compete in an "arms race" around the state where cities are building facilities they'll use as bargaining chips to attract youth sports tournaments, she said.

"We've never talked about the Sports Williamsburg brand actively," she said.

Council did not take any formal action during its Monday meeting, but the group will consider the presentations as it continues to work on the 2017-18 budget.

City manager Marvin Collins will release a draft budget on March 24.

The public can give their input in a work session concerning the budget on April 10, and a public hearing on April 13. Council will adopt the final budget in May.

