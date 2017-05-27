Busch Gardens guests enjoy food, wine at summer program

Busch Gardens added a feature to its park that should quell guests' hunger and curiosity: its Food and Wine Festival. Kiosks around the campus offered food and wines meant to mimic cuisines from countries around the globe, from India to Spain and Ireland and more. Marvin Williams said he enjoyed the variety of foods he saw at various kiosks around the park. His kids enjoyed eating food from countries they did not much about, he said. "I enjoyed it," said Williams, who brought his two kids from Maryland. "W'e'll bring the kids back in the summer, probably just before school starts." The festival runs each weekend through July 2. Debbie House, who visited with family from Charleston, said she enjoyed the festival, even amid weather she said was especially warm. "If you can brave this heat, the foods and the rides are a lot of fun," she said. "I'd recommend bringing water in your bag if possible."