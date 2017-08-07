Busch Gardens is ‘World’s Most Beautiful Amusement Park’ for 27th consecutive year

WILLIAMSBURG — Busch Gardens has been named the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Amusement Park for the 27th straight year by the National Amusement Park Historical Association.

The streak dates back to 1990.

“Being recognized as the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Amusement Park’ for 27 consecutive years is a tremendous achievement we’re all very proud of,” said Busch Gardens president David Cromwell in a statement. “This award reflects our unparalleled, collective excellence, which is demonstrated daily through a tireless commitment to quality, attention to detail and ownership of the guest experience.”

The award was part of the 31st annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, the oldest of its type.

The NAPHA is an international organization dedicated to the preservation, documentation and enjoyment of the amusement and theme park industry.