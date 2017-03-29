Registered offender sentenced to 15 years after assaulting runner using stun gun

A registered sex offender who assaulted a runner using a stun gun was sentenced Wednesday in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court to 31 years in jail, with another 60 years and 30 days suspended, in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

Judge Michael E. McGinty sentenced Christopher Parris Cabral, 33, after finding him guilty on April 15, 2016 of assaulting a 25-year old woman jogging on Richmond Road.

Cabral will be on supervised probation for the rest of his life and will have to maintain his status as a registered sex offender in Virginia.

Cabral has a 2005 conviction of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 that required him to register as a sex offender, according to the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

McGinty, in issuing his sentence, described what happened to the victim as "a frightening situation."

"The court views this as a very, very serious offense," McGinty said.

Cabral was arrested after the woman identified him as the man who attacked her while she was running on Richmond Road around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 31, 2015.

He told the victim that he was a security guard trying to teach her a lesson about running alone in the dark.

During the trial, McGinty said the prosecution's evidence was overwhelming, and said the items found in the trunk of his Ford F-150 - a security belt, stun gun and clothing with the word "security" printed on it were the most telling pieces of evidence.

Prosecution attorney Katey Fennig on Wednesday said that the assault was planned, and that Cabral "has a complete lack of remorse" and has a history of "menacing and violent behavior, particularly toward women."

That included, Fennig said, a 1999 police report of sexual battery he was "involved in," a domestic simple assault in 2000, a conviction of aggravated sexual assault in 2005 of an 11-year old in Texas and has behavior going back to his time in school when he would lift girls' dresses in school.

Fennig said Cabral also had several fake social media accounts to hide his identity, in violation of sex offender rules.

Defense attorney George Brooks argued that mental issues and child abuse contributed to his troubles.

Brooks said Cabral's childhood "was very horrific" and noted that his mother had handcuffed him to a bedpost at age six.

"I think we can understand when a six-year old goes through that experience that he's going to have behavior problems," Brooks said.

Brooks said Cabral wasn't beating the victim unconscious, but after subduing her was checking her over for injuries and told her "to be careful"

"That suggests mental issues," Brooks said, "not someone who actually wants to take advantage."

McGinty said he took into account the totality of the evidence as well as the victim impact statement, what effect it might have on preventing similar crimes in the future and the likelihood of Cabral to reoffend.

Childhood incidents, McGinty said prior to handing down his sentence, "are perhaps understandable, but no comfort to the victims."

The sentence for each charge: