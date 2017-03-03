William and Mary student faces abduction, assault charges

A College of William and Mary student was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting and abducting one student and assaulting another student in separate incidents, according to school spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.

William and Mary Police arrested Tejaswi Shrestha, 21, of Fairfax, Feb. 27 on a felony abduction and two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from the two incidents, Seurattan said.

The abduction and one of the assault charges against Shrestha stem from an incident reported recently to William and Mary Police but which took place in December, Seurattan said.

According to the William and Mary Police crime log, the first incident took place Dec. 14 in which Shrestha is alleged to have assaulted another student and held her against her will. No injuries were reported in that incident, according to the crime log.

The other assault charge against Shrestha comes from an incident which took place Feb. 26, the crime log states. No injuries were reported in that incident, also, the crime log states.

Seurattan said she could not discuss specifics of internal disciplinary matters due to university practice and federal privacy laws, but said that, “in general, any student charged with a crime could also face campus disciplinary action.” She said sanctions could range from a warning to dismissal from the college.

Shrestha was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, and William and Mary Police issued Shrestha a trespass warrant, meaning he is not allowed on campus until his case is resolved, Seurattan said.

Shrestha has a hearing in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court March 21 at 2 p.m.