William and Mary students find racist, xenophobic posters on campus

Several flyers decrying affirmative action, denying the existence of a wage gap and encouraging students to report their undocumented peers were all found Tuesday on the College of William and Mary campus.

The posters were on several academic buildings in the campus, including Morton Hall.

In at least two instances, the flyers appeared to replicate official U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents, although they did not originate from the federal agency, according to a statement posted to the university website Wednesday and distributed to the campus community from vice president for student affairs Dr. Virginia Ambler chief diversity officer Dr. Fanchon Glover.

The statement said the multiple flyers posted were “intended to harass, intimidate or threaten segments of our community (and) were posted anonymously.”

Some flyers were placed on office or department bulletin boards in campus buildings, although they are not official university communications, according to the school statement.

Anonymous postings or those misrepresenting their source are against campus policy, according to the university statement.

“More importantly, the university stands with those who were targeted in the flyers,” according to the statement’s authors. “Anonymous aspersions have no place in our educational community.”

Recent graduate Tristan Vernon said the flyers were an attempt to scare several segments of the university community.

“These posters are an attempt to intimidate undocumented people, people of color, and women and create a culture of fear on campus,” Vernon said. “With the events of Charlottesville fresh in our minds, we are hoping that white supremacists in Williamsburg never feel emboldened enough to make a show of force like their counterparts did at UVA. We hope that exposing them and their efforts will prevent this kind of thing from being normalized or accepted.

