JCC supervisors candidates forum scheduled

The candidates for the Jamestown and Powhatan districts Board of Supervisor seats are scheduled to participate in an Oct. 12 forum.

The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at James City County Office Building F, at 101 Mounts Bay Road.

For the Jamestown seat, Lane Construction senior project manager Tom Philips will run against Jim Icenhour, who served as a supervisor from 2006-2013.

Current Jamestown district representative and board chairman Kevin Onizuk is not seeking reelection after his term ends on Dec. 31.

For the Powhatan seat, current supervisor and former chairman Michael Hipple will run for reelection against contractor Joe Swanenburg.

The College of William and Mary assistant to the president and chief of staff Michael J. Fox will serve as the moderator.

The forum will be hosted by the League of Women Voters.

The election for both seats will take place on Nov. 7.

Jefferson can be reached at 757-790-9313.