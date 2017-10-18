Police: Thieves targeting unlocked cars

At its core, a car break-in is a crime of opportunity, Williamsburg area police officials say. Visible valuables plus unlocked cars equal a greater chance of theft.

They say most thieves don’t bother with locked cars and find plenty of visible items to steal, largely concentrating their efforts in areas where a large number of cars are parked — such as apartment complexes or shopping centers.

As a result, the Williamsburg area is seeing an increasing number of car break-ins.

In York County, the number of incidents of thieves breaking into cars has more than doubled from 2011 to 2016. James City County also seen a nearly 16 percent increase from a year ago and Williamsburg is on pace in 2017 to exceed its total car break-ins in each of the past two years.

York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. Diggs said calling the crime a car break-in is a misnomer, since most thefts from cars happen with car doors unlocked.

In 2011, York County had 287 car break-ins, which included tampering calls in which nothing was stolen. In 2016, the number shot up to 631. By volume, it’s the number one crime committed in York County, Diggs said.

In 2017, York County has had 455 car break-ins — 307 with items stolen and another 148 cars tampered with through mid-October. Another 26 cars have been stolen.

Diggs is concerned about the uptick and how easily thieves are getting into the cars.

“This is what it appears to be: they ride into a neighborhood, scope it out and see what the neighborhood looks like, and they get out of their cars, and how long does it take to pull on the handle of a car door? And then to rifle through it? A couple of minutes,” Diggs said.

“And then you move onto the next one, and the next one. Within an hour you can do 12 or 15 (cars), and you're out of there. … In the middle of the night, your chances are pretty slim of anybody being awake seeing you. And so you’re in and out of there.”

In Williamsburg, thieves are also targeting areas with a large concentration of vehicles.

“What we’re experiencing is that they're going to places where they can find large volumes of cars and they’re targeting them or they're taking things from them because it is an opportunity,” Williamsburg Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley said.

Williamsburg is on pace to have its highest total of car break-ins since 2012, when it had 54. So far, 35 had taken place in the city from Jan. 1 to Oct. 17, according to police.

Riley noted, in particular, a city officer who was investigating a series of car break-ins and a theft overnight on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 and was involved in a shooting in Hampton that left one person dead. That officer is on administrative leave.

That officer was following up on reports of nine break-ins that took place within hours of one another, Riley said.

“What we’ve seen is … a rash of break-ins we’re experiencing all at one time, so over one night or two or three days,” Riley said.

Law enforcement officials from all three localities say thieves are not forcing their way into cars; rather, they're simply opening unlocked doors and rummaging for things they want to steal.

“We’re not experiencing larcenies from vehicles where they're actually breaking into the vehicle, damaging glass or damaging doors,” Riley said. “They are entering unlocked vehicles.”

In James City County, police this year have seen 218 thefts from cars through Sept. 30, up from 188 in 2016 and on pace to be higher than the county’s 2015 total of 246.

“It ebbs and flows, but it’s also a common occurrence,” James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said.

Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sept. 26-27, James City County received reports of more than 20 unlocked vehicles being entered and rummaged through, Williams said.

Like York County and Williamsburg, Williams says thieves are mostly going through unlocked cars, doing so even when nothing of value is immediately visible.

To try to prevent car break-ins and solve the ones that do take place, Diggs said he has increased patrols and posted a Facebook video to residents outlining the issue.

Diggs said that while most car break-ins are not violent in nature, his department has investigated incidents in which thieves fired warning shots. He cautioned against trying to confront anyone breaking into a car.

“There does seem to be some early signs of increased danger in this kind of thing, and danger for the citizens,” Diggs said.

Residents’ vulnerability could drop dramatically if they simply hide valuables and lock car doors, local law enforcement officials say.

“It’s so easy to lock your car door and to prevent a crime rather than being a victim,” Diggs said.

Williams said the James City County’s Police Department regularly reminds residents about locking car doors.

“It’s something we try to push through the media, through social media,” Williams said. “We’ve got crime prevention officers, we encourage anybody out in the community talking to people to remind people to lock their doors. That’s crime prevention. It’s a pretty easy message and a pretty easy way to stop what unfortunately has become a pretty easy crime to commit.”

It’s a message Diggs is trying to spread in York County also.

“If we can get the message out and get people to lock their cars, the problem will be greatly diminished,” Diggs said. “I don’t think it’ll go away entirely, but it’ll certainly be diminished.”

Car break-ins and car thefts, by locality

Williamsburg

2011 Car break-ins: 35; Car thefts: 11

2012 Car break-ins: 54; Car thefts: 8

2013 Car break-ins: 32; Car thefts: 9

2014 Car break-ins: 31; Car thefts: 8

2015 Car break-ins: 43; Car thefts: 7

2016 Car break-ins: 42; Car thefts: 9

2017 (through Oct. 17) Car break-ins: 35; Car thefts: 13

Source: Williamsburg Police Department

James City County

2011 Car break-ins: 198; Car thefts: 25

2012 Car break-ins: 258; Car thefts: 19

2013 Car break-ins: 201; Car thefts: 30

2014 Car break-ins: 336; Car thefts: 26

2015 Car break-ins: 246; Car thefts: 32

2016 Car break-ins: 188; Car thefts: 28

2017 (through Sept. 30) Car break-ins: 218; Car thefts: 22

Source: James City County Police Department

York County *