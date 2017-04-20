JCC police arrest man in attempted carjackings

James City County police arrested a man Saturday who allegedly attempted to carjack three different vehicles following a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Plantation Road, according to police spokesperson Stephanie Williams.

Paul Scott Salsman, 21, of James City County, was charged with three counts of felony attempted carjacking, felony hit-and-run and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of drugs, Williams said.

Around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, James City County police responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road, and while on the way, Emergency Communications told the officers that a carjacking may have taken place, Williams said.

When the officers arrived, they found a 1988 Acura with significant driver’s side damage, and a Honda Accord with front-end damage, Williams said.

Several witnesses pointed out Salsman as the suspect, Williams said, and when officers approached him as he was heading into a tree line away from the area, an officer ordered him to stop, but he had to use a Taser on him to get Salsman to comply.

Williams said officers determined that Salsman had been driving the Acura and had struck the Honda Accord, and after the crash, he got out of the car and tried to take three different occupied vehicles without success.

Salsman is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail pending a May 2 hearing in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court.