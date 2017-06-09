City council allows brewery, car service company into the city

City Council voted to allow a Firestone Service Center and a new brewery into the area in a council meeting Thursday.

Representatives from Pavilion Development Company want to demolish the vacant Days Inn at 1900 Richmond Road and build a Firestone.

The Firestone would use about 7,700 square feet of the 52,950-square-foot property. Pavilion wants to divide the rest of the property among other tenants.

Sitting adjacent to a Hampton Inn and Suites, council members worried about the noise residents and hotel guests could hear coming from the property.

"Residents to Thomas Nelson will hear what is going on in Firestone," said vice mayor Scott Foster. "That concerns me."

"I'd like to hear a lot more from the neighbors," said councilman Benny Zhang.

Council voted 3-2 to allow the Firestone to operate in the city.

The Amber Ox Kitchen & Brewery asked for a special-use permit to operate at 525 Prince George St. Council members were excited to have such a business ready to operate in the city.

"I think it's a great addition," said councilwoman Barbara Ramsey.

Foster said it was refreshing to see a business like Amber Ox entering that region of the city.

"I haven't been this excited for a business to come into the city like this for a long time," he said.