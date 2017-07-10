Tourism development fund comes up at Monday work session

In a work session Monday afternoon, assistant city manager Andrew Trivette debuted a list of specific projects that the city could use Tourism Development Fund money to finance.

On the list are projects including additions to the Quarterpath Rec Center and a fourth field at Kiwanis Park.

Just because something is on the list doesn't mean it's affirmed," Trivette said.

City Council heard from several residents at its Saturday work session who were uneasy about the Tourism Development Fund because they did not know just where money in the fund would go.

Council members are considering increase room and meal tax from 5 percent to 7 percent and instituting an admissions tax of 3.5 percent. All told, the tax changes could bring more than 3.5 million dollars into the fund.

Councilman Benny Zhang said he was glad to see a list, but he still had some concerns with what he saw on it.

"For some of them, they don't seem like tourism projects to me," he said.

Phil Serra, finance director for the city, said in a presentation that the city's budget is tight, and as other costs like healthcare and construction rise, there may be too much stress on the city's budget as early as next year.

"Revenues are stretched out about as far as they can be," he said.

Mayor Paul Freiling said the urgency of the fund is especially powerful given budgetary concerns that could come as costs rise.

"We can't keep waiting," he said. "We can't keep putting this off."

Ron Kirkland, executive director of Williamsburg Hotel and Motel Association, told Council members that his understanding of city data says revenue from its room and meal tax is relatively stagnant.

Money from the Tourism Development Fund is meant to create new tourism drivers in the city.

Its largest tourism driver, Colonial Williamsburg, has seen its number of visitors plauteau recent decades after many years of attracting around 1 million people to the area each year.

"That might be a good reason to look at how we can increase tourism in this town," he said.

Council members have the option to vote on the fund and its associated tax changes at their July 13 meeting.