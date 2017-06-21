Elk's Lodge shooting suspect enters not guilty pleas, jury trial scheduled for August

A man charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people at the Elk's Lodge entered not guilty pleas during an arraignment Wednesday in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

Johnnie Michael Chapman, 35, of Williamsburg, faces seven charges in connection to the shooting, six of those felonies.

The charges include malicious wounding, aggravated malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm, use of a firearm - subsequent offense - all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice. On all counts, Chapman pleaded not guilty.

Chapman also elected to have a jury trial, and that is scheduled for Aug. 15-16 in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

Police originally responded to a call of shots fired at the Elk's Lodge at 105 Howard Drive around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, according to James City County Police spokesman Steve Rubino, who said two men were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned over the course of their investigation of an additional victim with a grazing wound, and that the incident was not random, according to James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.

At Wednesday's hearing, Chapman spoke only to enter his not guilty pleas, confirm his age and reply to Judge Michael E. McGinty when he asked Chapman if he understood the charges and had discussed them with his attorney. Chapman replied in the affirmative.