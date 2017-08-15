Man accepts plea deal in Elk's Lodge shooting

The man charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people at the Elk's Lodge last September accepted a plea deal in court Tuesday.

Johnnie Michael Chapman, 35, had faced seven charges in connection with the shooting, six of which were to be the subject of a two-day jury trial in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

However, Chapman pleaded no contest to five of the charges - felony charges of malicious wounding, aggravated malicious wounding and malicious shooting into an occupied building, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

In return for his pleas on the five charges, assistant commonwealth's attorney Maureen Kufro agreed to drop two charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The pleas did not come without some drama, though.

Chapman's attorney, Brian Smalls, told Judge Michael McGinty after a more-than-90 minute delay to the start of proceedings that he had been unable to contact the four witnesses and requested that the case be continued.

After McGinty denied Smalls' motion for a continuance, Smalls requested a recess to confer with Chapman. About 30 minutes later, Smalls and Chapman entered the courtroom and told McGinty that Chapman had agreed to a plea deal.

As McGinty was questioning Chapman about his understanding of the plea deal and the charges against him, Chapman hesitated in answering a question from McGinty.

The judge asked whether Chapman agreed that, even with a no contest plea, there was enough evidence for him to be found guilty.

After some hesitation, Chapman answered, "I don't understand."

McGinty then allowed Smalls to talk with Chapman before he decided whether to accept his plea.

"It sounds like he's reluctant here," McGinty said.

After two separate recesses - called so Chapman could speak with his attorney - Smalls told McGinty that Chapman had agreed to accept the plea deal.

McGinty asked again if Chapman understood that the no contest plea meant that while he was not admitting guilt to the charges, he understood that the commonwealth's attorney had enough evidence that a jury would find him guilty of the charges.

Chapman agreed, and McGinty then finished his questioning of Chapman and accepted his no contest pleas.

A hearing on Chapman's pre-sentencing report has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 20.

Kufro had no comment on the case, while Smalls was not immediately available for comment following the hearing.