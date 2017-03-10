One charged after shots fired near W&M

William and Mary Police has obtained two Class 1 misdemeanor warrants against a Williamsburg man in connection with the Feb. 26 incident in which shots were fired in the air in the Stadium Drive area, according to college spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.

Rakeem D. James, 24, of Williamsburg, was charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm in public, Seurattan said. James does not have any connection to the College of William and Mary, Seurattan said.

James was served with the two Class 1 misdemeanors by William and Mary Police, Seurattan said. Both misdemeanor warrants just required his signature agreement to appear in court, and he was not taken into custody, Seurattan said.

James has a court appearance scheduled for March 21 in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, Seurattan said.

The Williamsburg Police Department had initially alerted the William and Mary police department after four shots were heard around 1:40 a.m. Feb. 26 near Stadium Drive, according to college police.

In an email to students, campus police chief Deb Cheesebro said college police also responded to the incident. Five people were detained and did not have any connection to the college, she said. All five people have been banned from William and Mary and its properties, Cheesbro said.

No one else is expected to be charged in the incident.

“My understanding is that these are the charges that we expect,” Seurattan said.