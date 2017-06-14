Cheese Shop co-owner Tom Power dies

Tom Power, co-owner of The Cheese Shop in Merchant Square, died Tuesday while on vacation in Bermuda with his wife Mary Ellen.

He was 81.

According to a post on The Cheese Shop's official Facebook page, Tom Power died while swimming in the ocean. They had traveled to Bermuda many times over their 56 years of marriage, according to the post, and were to be there from June 6 until Friday.

The Bermuda Police Service confirmed Power's death and "extends sincere condolences to his family and friends."

According to the Bermuda Police Service, Power "got into difficulty while swimming near the beach around 11:40 a.m. local time Tuesday at Pompany Beach Club in Southampton. The Cheese Shop Facebook post said Power had gotten caught up in a current.

Power was assisted to shore and CPR was performed, and he was rushed by ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the Bermuda Police Service said.

No foul play is suspected, and a family liaison officer was assigned to the family to provide support, the Bermuda Police Service said.

Tom and Mary Ellen Power opened The Cheese Shoppe in Newport News in 1971, and two years later, opened a second cheese shop on Prince George Street in Williamsburg.

Over the years, the shop expanded to 2,000 square feet, before it the shop moved to its Duke of Gloucester location in Merchants Square, expanding to 9,000 square feet. The new store incorporated two new ventures for the Power family, the downstairs Wine Cellar and The Fat Canary.

In 1980, they opened The Trellis restaurant and operated it with their partners, John Curtis and Marcel Desaulniers until 1994.

Tom Power, according to the Facebook post, loved swimming, and in particular, loved the ocean.

The family plans to hold "a great celebration" of his life soon, the post stated.