Police: Woman charged with felony child abuse in infant death

WILLIAMSBURG — A city woman turned herself into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is charged with felony child abuse after she allegedly abused an infant who later died, according to Williamsburg Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley.

An investigating officer with the Williamsburg Police Department obtained a felony warrant of child abuse Oct. 13 against Juana Iriselda Escobar Portillo, 29, Riley said.

Police initially responded to a residence around 10:50 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 1300 block of N. Mt. Vernon Ave. for a medical assist involving an infant, Riley said.

When officers arrived, they began an investigation into the incident while the infant was transported to the hospital for medical treatment for injuries that were later determined to indicate abuse, Riley said.

The infant died Oct. 3, Riley said.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.