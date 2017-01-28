CHKD opens new Lightfoot health center

The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters opened a new Health Center in Lightfood earlier this month.

The hospital, whose main facility is in Norfolk, has 12 other health centers around Hampton Roads. The newest opened Jan. 9 and is the fourth on the Peninsula.

The Lightfoot location, at Richmond Road and Lightfoot Road, is the northernmost facility the hospital has built. The remaining Peninsula locations are in Newport News and Hampton.

"We're very concerned with making sure that children have access to our specialized care as close to home as possible," said CHKD Chief Operation Officer John Harding. "We identified that several patients in that area had to travel to Newport News. … We thought it would be better if we had a center directly up in Williamsburg."

The facility offers a range of specialized pediatric care including cardiology, nephrology (kidney and urinary care), gynecology and urology. Other assistance offered includes physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Harding said the Lightfoot location was chosen partly because it is near to the Sentara Hospital, but also because it's an accessible location for families.

The Sentara Healthcare system has numerous locations in the area including pediatrics physicians, multiple therapy centers and an urgent care. There is a pediatric inpatient unit at the Sentara Regional Medical Center off of Rochambeau Drive.

"It's very close to Warhill Sports Complex and one of the areas we specialize in is pediatric and adolescent sports medicine," Harding added.

Still in the process of opening, the facility is working on creating its own laboratory and radiology departments. An urgent care option is also in the works that will hopefully open by next year, Harding said.

It will be the second urgent care center from CHKD on the Peninsula, the first is at their Newport News location at Oyster Point.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

CHKD Health Center at Lightfoot

Address: 6425 Richmond Road, near Route 60 and Lightfoot Road.

Services include: cardiology, nephrology, pediatric and adolescent gynecology, urology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, sports medicine physical therapy and fitness center

For more information call (757) 668-7000 or visit http://bit.ly/2je6VIh