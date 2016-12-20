Williamsburg's 2016 Christmas closings

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Federal: Closed Dec. 26.

State: Closed Dec. 23 and 26.

James City County — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

Williamsburg — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

York County — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

SCHOOLS:

Williamsburg/James City County — Early close Dec. 21. Closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.

York County — Early close Dec. 21. Closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.

Post offices and mail delivery — Regular delivery Dec. 24; no delivery Dec. 26. Offices closed Dec. 26. Check local offices for Dec. 24 hours.

ABC stores — Closed at 6 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; closed at 6 p.m. Dec. 26.

Department of Motor Vehicles — Closed Dec. 23, 24 and 26.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES:

Williamsburg Regional (Williamsburg and James City County) — Closed Dec. 23-25.

York County — Closed Dec. 23-26.

LANDFILLS:

James City County — Closing 12 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

WASTE MANAGEMENT CENTER:

York County — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

GARBAGE PICKUP:

James City County — See individual service provider:

Republic Services — Normal schedule, no collection Dec. 25.

Waste Management — Normal schedule.

County Waste — Normal schedule.

Williamsburg — Normal schedule.

York County — Normal schedule.

RECYCLING PICKUP:

Williamsburg — Normal schedule.

York County — Normal schedule.

RECYCLING CENTERS:

James City County — Closing 12 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.