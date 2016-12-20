Williamsburg's 2016 Christmas closings

GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal: Closed Dec. 26.
State: Closed Dec. 23 and 26.
James City County — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
Williamsburg — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
York County — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
SCHOOLS:
Williamsburg/James City County — Early close Dec. 21. Closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.
York County — Early close Dec. 21. Closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.
Post offices and mail delivery — Regular delivery Dec. 24; no delivery Dec. 26. Offices closed Dec. 26. Check local offices for Dec. 24 hours.
ABC stores — Closed at 6 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; closed at 6 p.m. Dec. 26.
Department of Motor Vehicles — Closed Dec. 23, 24 and 26.
PUBLIC LIBRARIES:
Williamsburg Regional (Williamsburg and James City County) — Closed Dec. 23-25.
York County — Closed Dec. 23-26.
LANDFILLS:
James City County — Closing 12 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.
WASTE MANAGEMENT CENTER:
York County — Closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
GARBAGE PICKUP:
James City County — See individual service provider:
Republic Services — Normal schedule, no collection Dec. 25.
Waste Management — Normal schedule.
County Waste — Normal schedule.
Williamsburg — Normal schedule.
York County — Normal schedule.
RECYCLING PICKUP:
Williamsburg — Normal schedule.
York County — Normal schedule.
RECYCLING CENTERS:
James City County — Closing 12 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.