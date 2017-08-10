City Council raises two taxes, adds another to create tourism development fund

Williamsburg City Council decided Thursday to move forward with creating a fund that they hope will revitalize tourism in the city. Members voted 3-1 Thursday to create the tourism development fund, meant to finance tourism projects in Williamsburg.

Mayor Paul Freiling abstained from voting and from discussion on the fund; councilman Benny Zhanf voted no.

At council’s annual budget retreat in January, city manager Marvin Collins framed the fund as a chance to create a "generational change" in the city’s tourism stock.

The fund will be financed with tax increases: raising meal taxes from 5 percent to 6.5 percent and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent, the first increase of either tax since 1999. Council will raise room taxes from 7 percent to 8 percent in a future meeting after a public hearing.

Council also levied a new admissions tax of 3.5 percent. Previously, Williamsburg and Poquoson were the only cities in the Hampton Roads region that did not charge an admissions tax.

Collins estimated the fund could collect more $3.5 million in its first year.

Councilwoman Barbara Ramsey said the taxes should help bolster what is the city’s most important industry.

“Tourism is what keeps Williamsburg going,” she said. “It’s our economic engine.”

A June presentation from city staff said the fund could pay for tourism projects, ranging from public parks to recreation facilities.

Declining tourism in the city has meant a dearth of meal and room-tax dollars. Vice mayor Scott Foster reiterated a point he’s made since that council retreat in January: the city needs to invest in its tourism infrastructure sooner rather than later.

“I’m not ready to wait another 20 years,” he said, referencing previous city leaders who foresaw the city’s tourism struggles.

Colonial Williamsburg, the largest tourism driver for the city for decades, has seen its number of visitors drop substantially.

After bringing in more than 1 million visitors a year in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the number of visitors has plateaued at around 600,000 over the last decade, according to Colonial Williamsburg annual reports.

A five-person committee appointed by City Council will vet projects to be paid for with development fund money. Council decided that three people would come from tourism-related industries and the other two would be selected at large by council.

There is no set list of projects yet — only suggestions — and mayor Paul Freiling has said previously that the fund could help spur private investment in projects that the city could help finance.

Councilman Benny Zhang was the only one to vote against the fund, citing uncertainty will how the money would be used.

“We don’t know the mission of it,” he said. “I’m a little skeptical about how this moving forward may work.”

The city will start collecting taxes under their new rates in July 2018.