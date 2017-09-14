City Council raises room tax once more for Tourism Development Fund

Thursday afternoon, City Council members completed the final piece of what they hope will be a boon for tourism in the city.

A tourism development fund, created by City Council in August, will set aside tax revenue for tourism-related projects.

They could include anything from a baseball field at Kiwanis Park to streetscape improvements along Duke of Gloucester Street.

To finance the fund, council members raised city taxes. In August, City Council voted to raise the city’s meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 6.5 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

They waited until their September meeting to raise the room tax once more because they’d originally advertised raising the room tax to just 7 percent and could not at the time exceed that number without a public hearing.

Three of the four present members voted to increase the room tax in the city from 7 percent to 8 percent.

Benny Zhang, who in past months voiced his displeasure with the lack of community buy-in on the fund, voted against the tax increase.

“I’m optimistic to see how city staff continue to implement this program, but I cannot vote for it,” he said.

In speaking with Williamsburg restaurateurs, members decided to that hotels and motels in the city should bear a bit more of the tax burden that tourism-dependent businesses now have to the city.

“I appreciate the lodging organizations for stepping up and accepting the increase,” Barbara Ramsey said.

The city will start collecting under its new tax structure in July 2018. City manager Marvin Collins estimated the fund could see more than $4.4 million in its first year.

