City Council to review Days Inn proposal

The City Council is scheduled to decide Thursday whether the College of William and Mary can convert a hotel into a dormitory.

The William and Mary Real Estate Foundation is proposing to purchase and convert the Days Inn at 902 Richmond Road from a hotel to a student dormitory. The college plans to use the renovated hotel for dorm space because several of the on-campus dorms are due for renovating, putting pressure on the college to find student housing.

In a Feb. 15 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended the project be allowed to create rooms for 80 students, down from the foundation's initial proposal to house 180.

The council could accept the Planning Commission's guidance or ignore it.

"We're acting on the colleges original application," said vice-mayor, Scott Foster Jr. He said council could vote to allow 80 students or 180.

"That number could be anywhere," Foster said.

Some neighbors have argued 180 students would be too intense a use for the property.

W&M Chief Communications Officer Brian Whitson said 80 students is not viable and that the request remains focused around a project that would house 180 students.

"This is clearly a very intense use," said Jeffrey Klee, a Colonial Williamsburg architectural historian and planning commissioner. "It doesn't matter if we're putting 180 Amish kids in there or 180 college students, this is an intensive use."

Dozens of residents emailed Carolyn Murphy, the city's director of planning and codes compliance, to voice their concerns.

Joe Hertzler, who lives by the college, said he shares most of their concerns.

"I would say the consensus is that less is more, 80 is better," said Hertzler, a member of the city's Architectural Review Board. "I don't know if that's realistic. I'm sure the college will come back and ask to house 180 students, which I get from an economic standpoint."

Want to go the next city council meeting?

Where: 412 N Boundary St.

When: March 9, 2 p.m.