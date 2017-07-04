City Council to address taxes, tourism development fund

— City Council plans to meet — early Saturday, July 8 — to discuss the intricacies of the proposed tourism development fund, which would be fueled by raising meal taxes, room taxes and levying a new admissions tax.

City manager Marvin Collins forecasts the fund, created to finance tourism-based infrastructure projects, could collect as much as $4.5 million dollars in its first year.

A seven-person committee appointed by City Council would vet projects to be paid for with development fund money. Committee members will be chosen from the following industries: Prepared food and beverage, tourism, lodging, finance/banking and destination marketing. There would also be one representative from Colonial Williamsburg or the College of William and Mary, and one at-large business.

A June presentation from city staff said the fund could pay for tourism projects, ranging from public parks to recreation facilities. In January, Collins pitched the fund as a chance to create a "generational change" in the city's tourism efforts.

Vice mayor Scott Foster doubts the increase in taxes would affect people who visit the city.

"I do not believe these incremental changes are going to dictate whether someone chooses the destination or not," he said, referring to the tax changes.

The changes are expected to come up for a vote at the July 13 council meeting. Both it and the July 8 meeting are open to the public, and there will be an opportunity for public comment.

Meals tax

Establishments that charge customers for meals must collect a 5 percent meals tax. The city places that revenue into its general fund.

If the city votes to raise its meal tax from 5 percent to 7 percent — the first such increase since 1999 — the new revenue will be placed into a tourism development fund. Some restaurant owners oppose the tax, saying an increase puts them at a disadvantage in relation to competitors in the York and James City counties.

State law says the maximum counties can charge in meal taxes is 4 percent. According to city data, the average meal tax in Virginia is 6 percent.

At 7 percent, Williamsburg would charge a higher meal tax than every city in the Hampton Roads region except Hampton. The state charges a sales tax of 5.3 percent, and Hampton Roads cities — including Williamsburg — charge another 0.7 percent. So, the total tax on meals in Williamsburg would become 13 percent.

Mark Wright, owner of the Jefferson Restaurant, said he has been in touch with city council member Doug Pons and others about the proposed tax changes.

Between a 5 percent meals tax and a 6 percent sales tax, customers pay already 11 percent in taxes on their meals, he said.

"Customers already come in here and complain about the 11 percent taxes," he said of the combined local and state sales taxes. "I want repeat business. I don't want people to come in here and not come back because they feel like they are paying too much."

Wright said he is all for efforts to bring more visitors into the area, but he thinks city council should consider each of its options before choosing to raise a meal tax that affects visitors and locals alike.

"I don't mind the fund at all," he said. "But I'm not too comfortable with how they plan on paying for it."

Room tax

In addition to a 5 percent room tax, the city hotels and motels add a a $2 per-night charge. If the City Council raises its room tax from 5 percent to 7 percent, it will eliminate the $2 per-night charge which patrons have paid since 2006.

The city has traditionally changed its room and meal taxes at the same time — room taxes have been steady at 5 percent since 1999. Money from the $2 charge goes to the Williamsburg Area Destination Marketing Committee, a tourism promoter for the region.

The committee is composed of representatives from Williamsburg, both York County and James City counties, Colonial Williamsburg, the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance, and others.

Under the proposed ordinance, the committee would continue to get 2 percent from the room tax, and that money would be used to market the Historic Triangle. If that 2 percent is less than the $2 per night charge, the city would pay $2 per room night to the committee.

York County and James City County also charge $2 per night, and both counties charge a room tax of 5 percent. The average for room tax in the state is 6.4 percent according to city research.

At 7 percent, Williamsburg's room taxes still would be lower than every city in the Hampton Roads region, except Poquoson — which does not charge a room tax.

Admissions tax

Williamsburg and Poquoson are the only cities in the Hampton Roads region that do not charge an admissions tax.

Assistant city manager Andrew Trivette said the city has more work to do before it knows just what businesses the tax would apply to.

"While the City will do its best to inform those entities with business licenses, post adoption of the ordinance, of their requirements to begin reporting, ultimately the business is responsible," he said.

The proposed ordinance says the tax would apply to circuses, carnivals, swimming pools, concerts, lectures, library readings, and more.

"If the business charges a fee or admission to participate in an event or an entertainment, it would be subject to the tax as per the ordinance," Trivette said.

York and James City counties do not charge an admissions tax. Adam Steely, who runs the Blue Talon Bistro, pondered the idea of tying the admissions tax to the city's biggest employer.

"The admissions tax may need to be tabled if there is no buy-in or support from (Colonial Williamsburg), but that is above my pay grade," he wrote in a May 27 email to Michele Dewitt, the city's economic development director. The Gazette recieved Steely's email and others in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Property tax

City staff decided that raising property taxes wasn't appropriate for financing the tourism development fund. The city's real property tax of 57 cents per $100 of assessed value is lower than its neighboring localities. York County's is 75 cents, and James City County's is 84 cents.

Williamsburg's property tax was as high as 72 cents in 1979, and it bottomed out at 50 cents in 1989. Heading into the 2013 fiscal year, the city raised its real property tax rate from 54 cents to 57 cents, where it sits today.

Steely said restauranteurs would be unhappy if the city did not consider raising property taxes in lieu of charging customers more.