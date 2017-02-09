$25,000 civil suit against W-JCC schools continued

The civil suit filed against the Williamsburg-James City County School Board by two parents of a former Clara Byrd Baker student was continued to April.

Sandra and John Magda filed the suit in James City County General District Court Jan. 3, and their first hearing was Monday. The suit claims the board owes them $25,000 for “legal fees, damages resulting from school bullying,” according to court documents.

The suit came before a judge Monday, but the case was continued to April so that both sides can collect and produce evidence.

So far the Magdas have filed a warrant in debt with the courts, which is a civil claim for money, according to court records.

Sandra Magda told the Gazette in January her daughter was bullied and physically assaulted by a student during the spring of 2015 while attending Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School. She has since transferred her daughter to Providence Classical School, a private school in James City County.

Magda claims the school division failed to correctly file an internal report on her daughter’s bullying and assault. She alleges their family had to hire an attorney in order to see the school's completed report, which Magda claims was then backdated and falsified.

Representatives from the school division declined to comment at the advice of the division’s legal counsel, citing ongoing litigation. School Board chairwoman Kyra Cook also said she could not comment Thursday.

“At the end of the day, that’s what this is about,” Magda said Wednesday. “They didn’t follow their own procedures.”

The Magdas presented themselves in court at the most recent hearing.

“We weren’t expecting it to go past Monday but when it did, we decided to connect with an attorney,” Magda said Wednesday.

She sees the case’s continuation as a small win, with a chance for the family to tell their story in open court.

Their second contested hearing is scheduled for April 28 in James City County General District Court, with a motion hearing set four days earlier on April 24.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.