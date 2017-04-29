Climate march planned in Williamsburg

The People's Climate March will take to the streets around Colonial Williamsburg on Saturday in a protest of the Trump administration's environmental policies and in support of initiatives to offset the effects of climate change.

The local event is part of a larger effort where thousands of people are expected to march on Washington and across the nation.

"Washington doesn't seem to be very concerned about it," said Jeannette Potter, a member of Williamsburg JCC Indivisible.

Her organization is behind the local march, which will center around the courthouse and conclude with a march down Duke of Gloucester Street. On the event's Facebook page, the non-partisan group stated they will not tolerate violence or property damage. The intention is a tone of respect that fosters discussion.

"The environment is not a partisan issue," Potter, one of the organizers behind the event, said. She added that the march presents a good opportunity for people to interact with their representatives.

Several guests are scheduled to speak at the event, including Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg; Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News; and two professors from the College of William and Mary, among others.

The march coincides with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. It also follows an April 22 march at Merchant's Square, where about two dozen people gathered for Earth Day to protest the president's cuts to science funding.

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.

Want to go?

The People's Climate March: 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday; gather at the courthouse and proceed along Duke of Gloucester Street.