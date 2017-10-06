Williamsburg Police meet with public during Coffee with a Cop event

More than a dozen Williamsburg Police officers, including police chief Sean Dunn, spoke with residents and William and Mary students during a Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday at Aromas downtown.

Dunn said the point of the event is to promote positive relationships with residents, and said he’s received positive feedback.

“We actually chose this location not far from campus in hopes that we would get an increase of students coming to join us as well as the year-round residents in this area right around campus,” Dunn said. “We thought that by doing that, not only would we have a chance to interact with them, but the year-round residents and the students may have a chance to interact as well.”

Dunn said the major issues both residents and students brought to his attention had to do with parking and noise.

“Obviously, you’re hearing both sides of both of those issues,” Dunn said. “Students have a set of concerns which is a little bit different than the year-round residents on those issues.”

Dunn said most of those who spoke with officers over the course of the two hour event didn’t come with concerns or complaints. He said they wanted the opportunity to get to know the officers who patrol the city.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.