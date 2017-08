WILLIAMSBURG - New Williamsburg Police chief Sean Dunn will be among the officers at the Capitol Pancake House Aug. 23 when the Williamsburg Police Department holds a Coffee with a Cop meet-and-greet event.

The meet-and-greet will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. inside the restaurant at 802 Capitol Landing Road.

The program is a change to meet and talk with local officers, express concerns about the community and ask questions in an informal setting.