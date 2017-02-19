Colonial Williamsburg event provides window into founders' thoughts

American political discourse occasionally ventures into speculation about what the founding fathers would think about a situation.

For the curious, Colonial Williamsburg's annual event titled An Evening with the Presidents may answer some questions, as a trio of early U.S. presidents shared their thoughts on leadership and America values Sunday in the Kimball Theatre.

After a couple of questions from moderator Stephen Seals to the actors portraying George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison to set the stage, he opened the floor for questions from the sold-out audience.

A man asked the presidents what advice they would give a future leader in dealing with people who disagree with him.

Differences in opinion strengthen a country and a leader who surrounds himself with like-minded people does himself a disservice, said Ron Carnegie, who portrayed Washington.

Room for disagreement is key for a democracy, and is an integral part of freedoms of the press and religion, said Bryan Austin, playing the role of Madison.

One woman in the audience asked how the men reconciled slave ownership with the Declaration of Independence's statement that all men are created equal.

All expressed regret over the institution but also commented on the realities of the times.

Since the slaves lacked education, they wouldn't have been able to fully embrace freedom if freedom came with the stroke of a pen, said Carnegie.

A gradual freeing and education process would've been the solution to freeing slaves, Carnegie said. He pointed to Massachusetts' legislation that decreed children of slaves be born free coupled with a ban on slave imports as a way to phase slavery out.

While people are born equal they are also born into the laws of their society, said Barker, who portrayed Jefferson.

Education and finding a consensus to change are key components if Americans want to change their society, Austin said.

Attendees called the event empowering and illuminating.

The event reminded Nicola van Kuilenburg of why she wants to become a citizen, a status she is just days away from achieving. She added hearing the ideals of the country spoken by the founders reassured reservations she had about citizenship that cropped up in the wake of the presidential election. van Kuilenburg is a resident of Maryland and a longtime visitor to Colonial Williamsburg.

"That notion of equality. That's the America I want to be proud of," she said.

Her 17-year-old transgender son James said he found comfort in the event as well.

"It's empowering to hear the founders reassert I should have freedom in my county," he said.

The event illustrates a different side to the founders not typically seen in the popular image of the men. It gives a sense of the difficulty of what they went through to create the nation, said Brian Herchenrother, of Maryland.

