Reiss: Colonial Williamsburg fence is still an option

Mitchell Reiss is still considering how to enclose Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area from the non-paying public.

Access to the Historic Area should be limited to paying visitors as a matter of safety for the employees and guests, the organization’s president and CEO said during a Tuesday interview with the Gazette

“I think that after Charlottesville, after Barcelona, Westminster Bridge in London, I have to think long and hard about how we can protect my colleagues and our guests in the Historic Area,” said Reiss, referring to acts of terror and protest that took place in 2017. “I have to think about my employees' safety first. So I have not given up on this idea.”

This spring, Reiss met with each City Council member to discuss the idea. Colonial Williamsburg would ultimately need the city’s permission to limit access to public streets that run through the Historic Area. At the time, Vice Mayor Scott Foster and councilmen Douglas Pons and Benny Zhang said they had reservations about an enclosure. Mayor Paul Freiling — Colonial Williamsburg Foundation director of principal gifts — declined to comment to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest and councilwoman Barbara Ramsey, who has worked for the Colonial Williamsburg-owned Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, has not commented publicly on the matter.

The idea of enclosing the Historic Area is one several Colonial Williamsburg leaders have grappled with as far back as the 1970s. Reiss and CEOs before him have said Colonial Williamsburg needs to better capture revenue from those who visit the grounds but do not pay for tickets. Paid admission revenue dropped 19 percent between 2005 and 2015, according to Colonial Williamsburg’s publicly available tax records.

Reiss has said Colonial Williamsburg loses $1.3 million to $2.4 million annually in potential revenue from guests who do not buy tickets, according to a memo he shared with City Council members in March. Visitors can walk for free along city streets in Colonial Williamsburg, although the organization charges for access to its trade shops, homes and museums, as well as tours of the Governor’s Palace.

Colonial Williamsburg has not submitted a proposal to the city for the enclosure, city communications specialist Lee Ann Hartmann said.

Reiss has not said how tall the fence would be, where exactly it would be located or what materials might be used to build it.

He also has not talked to local law enforcement officials about his safety concerns.

“I'm still thinking about how best to do this,” Reiss said. “I wanted to have a confidential conversation with the City Council earlier this year, but that got hijacked, unfortunately. So I just let it calm down a little bit, and I'll re-engage at some point in the future.”

Williamsburg Police Maj. Greg Riley said the department and city coordinate with Colonial Williamsburg for special events, such as Grand Illumination, Fourth of July and Funhouse Fest. Beyond that, officers do not perform any unique training concerning Colonial Williamsburg.

The enclosure request would come with complications. The city of Williamsburg owns all of the streets in the Historic Area, and city-owned infrastructure sits in the rights of way. A 1930 deed states Colonial Williamsburg would perpetually preserve and maintain (the parcels) as public parks with free access to the public, according to city records research published by The Virginia Gazette on March 29, 1974.

In 2013, Colonial Williamsburg blocked off part of its campus for 60 days during its Revolutionary City program. The City Council denied the foundation’s request to extend the program.

Asked whether he can balance the safety he desires with public sentiment about Colonial Williamsburg as a public place, Reiss said: “I don't see why anybody who has a Good Neighbor pass or is a student at William and Mary wouldn't continue to have the access that they enjoy now. It would be just a little more regulated.”

Good Neighbor passes are available for residents who live within eight Williamsburg-area ZIP codes; military with local residences; employees who live locally; and teachers from local school systems.

College of William and Mary students, faculty, staff and alumni can receive free Colonial Williamsburg passes that provide access and discounts to paid features in the Historic Area.

Could runners and joggers still traverse the grounds free of charge? “I think it's still possible; I'd like to have that conversation,” Reiss said.

Threats against cultural and heritage sites are becoming a bigger topic among safety and security experts, said Robert Carotenuto, chairman of The Museum Association Security Committee for the American Alliance of Museums.

“Any place that sells itself as an experience can be considered a target,” he said. “Those iconic places will be a greater risk than a random street corner.”

Carotenuto believes that sites such as Colonial Williamsburg should engage with visitors as they enter the property as a way of screening guests. That interaction could be as simple as a quick greeting, but it will help security personnel determine if someone has a nefarious intent as they enter the site.

Colonial Williamsburg declined to make members of its public safety personnel available for an interview.

“I can't let this go because I owe it to my employees and our guests and our visitors,” Reiss said.

Brauchle can be reached by phone at 757-846-4361.