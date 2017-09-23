Colonial Williamsburg's relationship with city becomes strained

Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. Up next: Historic sites face financial pressures.

Dan Clayton sees cooperation in Colonial Williamsburg’s nooks and crannies. Fire hydrants are painted green instead of the traditional red, and service valves are hidden beneath and behind rocks to better blend in with the Historic Area.

Clayton, the city of Williamsburg’s director of public works and utilities, said the changes are the fruit of a decades-long relationship between the city and Colonial Williamsburg.

But tension has surfaced in recent months between Colonial Williamsburg and the localities of which it is a part.

In June, Colonial Williamsburg president and CEO Mitchell Reiss announced the organization would lay off 71 employees and outsource several functions — and 262 employees — as part of a restructuring plan needed to secure the organization’s finances. He also requested the foundation be exempt from local real estate taxes and that a moratorium be placed on any other taxes for the next three years.

Since then, administrators in York and James City counties have said they would rather buy land from Colonial Williamsburg than pursue tax relief through legislative channels. Williamsburg City Council decided to impose a new tax on tourism destinations that charge for admissions — including Colonial Williamsburg — and to increase existing taxes on meals and hotel rooms.

State legislators whose districts cover Colonial Williamsburg said there’s little they can do within the General Assembly to help, especially if the localities are not asking for it.

“Everybody wants to do everything they can for CW as they get their legs underneath them,” said Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg. “At the same time, there’s things that we can and can’t do to help.”

Since Colonial Williamsburg’s June announcement, the Gazette has combed through publicly available tax records and audits dating back to the early 2000s and reviewed Colonial Williamsburg’s annual reports from as far back as the 1970s to get a clearer picture of how the organization operates and where its financial troubles stem from. Reporters have also interviewed state and local officials on how best to address Colonial Williamsburg’s issues.

Reiss said he believes the Williamsburg City Council is stifling his attempts to fix Colonial Williamsburg’s financial woes, especially when it comes to the new tourism development fund.

Tourism development fund

“The biggest cloud right now is the proposed tax increase from the city of Williamsburg on both admissions and meals,” said Reiss during an Oct. 10 interview of the approved taxes that go into effect July 1. “The cumulative impact could be in the millions of dollars. That's why the city imposed it on us, because they want to raise this money for a tourism development fund that still seems a little vague and unclear.”

After months of debate and discussion, City Council agreed in mid-August to increase the tax rate for the city's hotels/motels and meals and create an admissions tax. The revenue will funnel into a tourism development fund that will be used for tourism-related projects.

Colonial Williamsburg reported collecting nearly $19.1 million in admissions in 2015 to the IRS (the most recent publicly available data), meaning the new 3.5 percent tax would slice $667,000 from that total.

City Manager Marvin Collins has said the new and increased taxes could net the city $3.2 million in the first full year they are collected.

Reiss said he has not yet decided whether Colonial Williamsburg will eat the cost of the new admissions tax or increase ticket prices.

Of the taxes, he said, “At a time when we are pouring tens of millions of dollars into the local economy, when we're trying to revive and rejuvenate the foundation, this is a really unhelpful step.”

Colonial Williamsburg has invested $40 million in capital projects since 2015, and it plans to spend another $60 million more in the upcoming three years, he said.

“No one is investing more money in this city, in its future, in tourism, than Colonial Williamsburg — that is the tourism development fund,” Reiss said. “And we're making those investments because we want what the City Council wants, what everybody wants, which is more tourism, more business for the folks who live and work here and a better quality of life. And the tax comes at a time when we're making these investments and can only hurt this effort.”

The city spent $35.8 million in its capital budget in fiscal years 2015-17, according to its budget documents.

City Council members who spoke to the Gazette said the tourism development fund will be used to jump-start investment in the city’s public places.

City officials have not yet created a list of prioritized projects to be funded by the tourism taxes, although they have said the money could go toward projects including an additional baseball field at Kiwanis Park, streetscape improvements along Duke of Gloucester Street or an aquatics center used to host competition swim meets.

Council members Doug Pons, Barbara Ramsey and Scott Foster voted Aug. 10 to approve the key tax increases needed for the tourism fund. Councilman Benny Zhang dissented, and Mayor Paul Freiling recused himself because he is employed by Colonial Williamsburg.

“We want to give people more reason to come, and we want to invest in that infrastructure that otherwise would not have been addressed without this money,” Pons said.

Pons said the tourism fund will be used to open new attractions for people to visit. Investing in sports facilities would mean families could visit Williamsburg to play in a tournament and afterward, visit existing destinations such as Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens.

“We want to give families another reason to visit Williamsburg,” he said.

Ramsey said she is still considering what the best use of tourism development fund dollars will be, although a list of possible projects generated by city staff and discussed by council in the summer seemed appealing.

“By the time we get ready to do anything, it will be 2019,” she said. “So maybe something will pop up in the next year that might be a high priority.”

Foster said he sees the tourism fund as a pot of money that any organization in the city — including Colonial Williamsburg — can apply for and benefit from.

“The ultimate goal of the tourism development fund is to enhance what our current tourism infrastructure does today, which is to benefit businesses, residents and visitors alike,” he said. “There are some exciting potential ideas in the community right now. The funding from the TDF gives us the resources and the ability to put some of these projects into action.”

The land it owns