Colonial Williamsburg moves forward with outsourcing

Colonial Williamsburg executed contracts to outsource employment at its golf course less than a month after foundation CEO and President Mitchell Reiss announced there would be changes to the organization’s structure.

In an open letter to the public in late June, Reiss announced Colonial Williamsburg would outsource several functions on the commercial side of the organization as a way of generating more money. A national golf course manager took over Golden Horseshoe Golf Club three weeks later.

In total, the moves are expected to reduce expenses and increase profits by about $5 million during the first full year, said Jeff Duncan, Colonial Williamsburg executive director of property planning, resources and insurance.

The changes include:

KemperSports took over golf course operations July 21.

Brightview Landscapes began work Aug. 1.

The College of William and Mary took over operations of the Kimball Theatre on Aug. 1.

Aramark Corp. took over the retail shops Aug. 1.

WFF started overseeing facilities management Sept. 1.

Colonial Williamsburg will also expand its use of a private commercial real estate manager to drum up tenants at the organization’s rental retail and office spaces, including in Merchants Square, Duncan said.

Declining to disclose individual contract amounts, Duncan said the largest chunk of outsourcing involved the organization's retail and e-commerce operations, which included 160 employees.

Retail and products brought in a $6.1 million profit in 2015, according to Colonial Williamsburg’s publicly available tax records. The organization has not filed paperwork for 2016; it is typically made available near the end of the year.

“(Aramark) will totally own that, he said. “They will be Aramark employees now. They own the inventory, they own the revenue and all the expenses and they will basically pay Colonial Williamsburg a commission … for being able to come in here and operate on the property.”

Aramark will now pay Colonial Williamsburg a contracted amount for the rights to sell those products — both on Colonial Williamsburg property and online — using the organization’s name.

“Colonial Williamsburg protects its brand and intellectual property in all contracting arrangements and will work closely with Aramark on the product mix in the shops,” Duncan said.

A Colonial Williamsburg spokesman said Reiss is unavailable until Oct. 4 to discuss the organization or any future changes it may be undertaking.

In an open letter to the public published June 29, Reiss made clear Colonial Williamsburg was spending beyond its means — losing close to $176,000 each day — and management planned to make changes.

“… Over the past six months we have examined every single unit across the Foundation to see where we could save money or grow revenue,” he wrote. “No department or program has been immune.”

Colonial Williamsburg has used its endowment to offset operational losses for decades. Those withdrawals, however, have increased in recent years, draining the endowment faster than donations and investment revenue are filling it, Reiss has said.

In his letter, Reiss said contracted vendors were required to retain affected Colonial Williamsburg employees for at least one year. Employees who join the vendor — or choose to leave altogether — will also receive a “generous severance payment” from the foundation.

Colonial Williamsburg’s foundation issued 2,300 W-2 employment forms at the end of the 2015 fiscal year, according to its tax forms.

A Colonial Williamsburg interpreter greets other interpreters on Sept. 22, 2017. Interpreters are not affected by the outsourcing Colonial Williamsburg announced in late June.

Not affected

The outsourcing does not affect unionized employees at Colonial Williamsburg-owned Williamsburg Lodge and Williamsburg Inn. The hotels are owned by the Colonial Williamsburg Company, a for-profit subsidiary that is wholly owned by the non-profit Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

AFL-CIO Local 25 represents 500-650 hospitality workers at Colonial Williamsburg, including the employees at the Williamsburg Inn and Williamsburg Lodge, said John Boardman, Local 25’s executive secretary-treasurer.

“We represent the servers, the cooks, bellmen, housekeepers, the people that mix your drinks … all of the folks on the operations side down there,” Boardman said.

The union represented 64 percent of the Colonial Williamsburg Company’s staff, according to an audit performed for Colonial Williamsburg’s 2016 fiscal year.

“Every institution goes through change in one form or another,” Boardman said. “That's because the industry we're in is not a static industry; if you don't respond to market forces, then your business dies.”

Boardman said his dealings with Reiss during contract negotiations were “pragmatic and professional” from the time Reiss was hired in October 2014, into 2015 when the union’s latest contract was signed.

“We were all able to come together to create a framework for dealing with some unknown changes taking place at Colonial Williamsburg that allowed us to respond … and if there would be any changes to the operations, then there would be a soft landing for the workforce,” Boardman said.

By the numbers

Colonial Williamsburg 2010 / 2016 (percent change)

Total expenses: $212 million / $227.3 million (7.1 percent)

Revenue: $185 million / $229 million (23.8 percent)

Year-end endowment balance: $754.5 million / $663.6 million (-12 percent)

- Source: IRS 990 forms, Colonial Williamsburg annual reports

