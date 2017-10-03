Evolving history: A look at Colonial Williamsburg

Mitchell Reiss was armed with good news when he met with Colonial Williamsburg’s employees Tuesday: level insurance rates in the coming year, no foreseeable layoffs and a one-time bonus.

The announcement was a course change from late June, when the organization’s president and CEO met with employees to say Colonial Williamsburg would lay off 71 people by the end of the year and outsource golf operations, 19 retail stores, some maintenance and facilities operations and commercial real estate management as part of a restructuring plan to tamp down expenses and drum up revenue. Reiss told them the organization was using too much of its endowment to offset operating deficits, to a point where it could threaten Colonial Williamsburg’s long-term vitality.

“A lot has happened across the foundation since we were last gathered here together,” Reiss said Tuesday. “We’ve come through some challenging days over the last few months, with a lot of changes. But I’m pleased to say that today’s meeting is different because today is a very different day.”

Since the late June announcement, the Gazette has combed through publicly available tax records and audits dating back to the early 2000s and reviewed Colonial Williamsburg’s annual reports from as far back as the 1970s to get a clearer picture of how the organization operates and where its financial troubles stem from. The Gazette has also interviewed more than a dozen people, both within the organization and outside experts during its reporting.

The Gazette’s review found Colonial Williamsburg has carried an unhealthy amount of debt for close to a decade; it is having limited success with efforts to increase the number of paid visitors and its relationship with local government appears strained.

Reiss sat down with the Gazette Tuesday following the employee meeting to discuss Colonial Williamsburg, its finances and his vision for the organization. He said his leadership team has made a concerted effort to stabilize paid visitation — it was up 10 percent for the first six months of 2017 compared to the previous year — and create interactive experiences that younger audiences can connect to.

“A lot of people are working very hard, and I think refocusing on the core mission has resonated both across the foundation and certainly with the donors I've talked to,” he said. “As we stabilize the finances, it allows us to do more and more things.”

Since Oct. 5, Colonial Williamsburg has told employees:

They will receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 in a November paycheck. The perk is only available to non-union employees.

Their cost for health insurance will remain flat in the upcoming year.

Reiss is hiring two new senior vice presidents to oversee operations (one on the nonprofit side, the other in for-profit operations) and he will reorganize the senior leadership team.

Vice president for education, research and historical interpretation Ted Maris-Wolf has also left the organization this month to take a job at Enrichmond Foundation in Richmond. Peter Seibert and Beth Kelly will replace him on an interim basis, said Reiss, who announced the change Oct. 5.

“I was overseas with donors when he called me, so the reason I mention that is because I wanted to wait until I came back to meet with him to understand what was happening and make sure we have a plan in place for his succession,” Reiss said. “And so when it was announced, it was only four days before he was actually leaving the foundation, and I think it was that short time period that got people thinking there must be something dramatic.”

Reiss said there is no direct link between Maris-Wolf’s departure and his decision to hire two new vice presidents.

“Ted did an outstanding job,” he said. “Nobody could have worked harder or been more caring and compassionate than Ted.”

The changes Colonial Williamsburg instituted this year come as a response to challenges the organization continues to face.

Gas shortages of the 1970s, the Gulf War, post-9/11 fears and seasonal hurricanes have all done their part to reduce visitation. National Endowment for the Arts surveys also show the American public is not visiting historic sites as frequently as prior generations.

To counteract those pressures, Colonial Williamsburg has pushed boundaries to present colonial history in innovative and entertaining ways — sometimes to the displeasure of traditionalists — while incurring increasing amounts of debt to do so.

To understand where Colonial Williamsburg is going, you have to look at where it came from.

Robert Brauchle / Virginia Gazette Colonial Williamsburg interpreters tend to horses on Oct. 6, 2017 along Duke of Gloucester Street Colonial Williamsburg interpreters tend to horses on Oct. 6, 2017 along Duke of Gloucester Street (Robert Brauchle / Virginia Gazette)

Traveling through time

In 1926, Bruton Parish Church rector the Rev. W.A.R. Goodwin shared with philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. the idea of rebuilding Colonial Williamsburg into a historic destination.

Just two years later, Colonial Williamsburg Incorporated was formed and Rockefeller’s money began to pay for a stream of projects. By 1932, a museum and Raleigh Tavern had opened to the public. Costumed interpreters began walking the grounds just four years later. Colonial Williamsburg’s footprint continued to expand and visitors streamed in.

By the time U.S. bicentennial celebrations rolled around in 1976, the Rockefeller family had given Colonial Williamsburg $100 million.

During the gas shortage of the 1970s, Colonial Williamsburg found financial support in an untapped resource: private donors. Their money flowed in, easing pressure brought on by lower-than-expected paid visitation revenue.

Even so, at the height of its popularity in the late 1980s — 1.2 million visitors paid for tickets in 1989 — hotel and restaurant sales, admission and product purchases still did not produce enough revenue make the organization self-sustaining without help from its endowment.

Path to financial stability

Donors make up a big part of Colonial Williamsburg’s annual revenue.

In 2016, the organization received $40.4 million in gifts and grants according to an organization audit obtained by the Gazette.

“The donors are just a remarkable group of individuals,” Reiss said. “They have supported this place for years; they have kept faith in good times and bad.”

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg expansion that broke ground in late April is a part of the $600 million donor-funded Campaign for History and Citizenship that aims to reinforce and reimagine Colonial Williamsburg’s role in the 21st century. The $40 million needed for the expansion was raised from “more than 66 donors,” according to the organization's 2016 annual report.

Colonial Williamsburg also successfully completed a $500 million donor drive between 1995 and 2006 in anticipation of 400th-anniversary commemorations at Jamestown in 2007, in which Colonial Williamsburg hosted Queen Elizabeth II. The money was used to assist the operation of nearly all departments that are part of the foundation's educational mission, such as Historic Area buildings, research and educational programs, collections and conservation, as well as employee wages and benefits, officials said at the time.