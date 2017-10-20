Colonial Williamsburg bears down to raise revenue

Editor’s note: This article is the third in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. Up next: Colonial Williamsburg’s relationship with government.

Joggers and bicyclists emerge as dawn arrives on Duke of Gloucester Street. Their neon clothes and brisk gait stand out against the bucolic colonial-era backdrop.

Many of them will neither buy an admissions ticket to Colonial Williamsburg nor shop in Merchants Square — they are simply attracted to the sites and safety of their surroundings.

Those visitors are a daily reminder for Colonial Williamsburg’s leaders that potential customers are simply striding by without contributing to the organization's cause.

Colonial Williamsburg has watched its paid visitation decline in fits throughout the past three decades. In turn, the organization reached further into its endowment to offset operating deficits.

This year, president and CEO Mitchell Reiss resurfaced a decades-old call to build an enclosure around the Historic Area to, in part, force people to pay to experience Colonial Williamsburg.

The Gazette has combed through publicly available tax records and audits dating back to the early 2000s and reviewed Colonial Williamsburg’s annual reports from as far back as the 1970s to get a clearer picture of how the organization operates and where its financial troubles stem from. During its reporting, the Gazette has spoken to more than a dozen people inside the organization and outside experts.

The investigation found Colonial Williamsburg has, at times, veered outside its core mission as a living history museum to raise revenue in the past 40 years. Two significant sources of revenue — paid visitors and donors — have traveled two very different arcs since the turn of the 21st century.

Colonial Williamsburg interpreters discuss the living history museum on Sept. 22, 2017. Colonial Williamsburg interpreters discuss the living history museum on Sept. 22, 2017. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Colonial Williamsburg relies on gifts and grants as well as the sale of tickets, products, hotel rooms and meals to fund its budget. Those sources produced $158 million in 2016, compared to the $227 million the organization spent. Colonial Williamsburg used $70.9 million from its endowment — close to double the recommended amount — to offset those operating expenses.

The number of visitors has steadily declined since the late 1980s, when 1.2 million tickets were bought, according to a review of annual reports. In the past decades, ticketed visits have decreased from 929,000 in 2000 to 568,932 in 2016.

In turn, admission revenue peaked at $31 million in 2000 before declining to about $18.5 million in 2014. That revenue source then bumped upward to just shy of $19.1 million in 2015, according to the latest available tax records.

The financial quandary is forcing Colonial Williamsburg’s leaders to question how to recapture the organization’s magic without riling a fan base that believes Colonial Williamsburg should remain an open and public place that focuses on colonial history.

Paying for history

Colonial Williamsburg’s leadership prides itself on creating new and innovative ways to draw visitors. New exhibits rotate through the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg; seasonal programming brings newer audiences; and upgraded hospitality facilities help usher in crowds more accustomed to creature comforts unavailable to 18th-century colonists.

Those strategies have provided limited success. Colonial Williamsburg cut spending on program services — its core functions of preserving historic structures and artifacts and public education — by 5 percent since 2001, while nearly tripling how much it uses from its endowment to offset operating deficits during that same time period, according to the organization’s publicly available tax records.

Colonial Williamsburg’s hospitality operations date back to the 1930s, when both the Williamsburg Inn and Williamsburg Lodge opened their doors. Those hospitality operations now include the Governor’s Inn, Williamsburg Woodlands, Griffin Hotel and 25 colonial houses. The company also owns Golden Horseshoe Golf Club.

Hospitality operations, however, have lost money every year since at least 2012 — as far back as the Gazette was able to obtain the organization’s audits. In 2016, Colonial Williamsburg lost $3.7 million from its hospitality operations.

“In an ideal world, the commercial side is actually generating income to put back into the endowment or to invest in capital projects so that we can continue to offer memorable experiences,” Reiss said.

During Reiss’ tenure, he has introduced several programs that take colonial history out of the glass exhibit case and bring it to life. Paid visitors can throw axes at a target, shoot colonial-era muskets and make candles through a dipping process. He said he sees success in those new ventures in paid visitation.

“In 2016 we were stable, and I think right now we're up on the year,” he said. “So again, this is encouraging. We still have work to do ... we're rededicating ourselves to the core educational mission, so I think as we do more for folks in the Historic Area, I think that will continue to play well with new visitation numbers.”

Reiss said that despite a summer fall-off in visitation, September’s attendance figures outpaced that month’s 2016 numbers.

Trick-or-treators flooded Colonial Williamsburg for the Halloween Haunting On DoG Street event on Oct. 31, 2016. Purchase pictures by Daily Press photographers. (Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press) (Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press)

Crossing a line

Some critics believe Colonial Williamsburg periodically crosses a line that moves the organization from a historic site to an entertainment venue. That critique has lingered for decades: A 1997 Wall Street Journal article questioned Colonial Williamsburg’s “Disney-style antics.” At the time, Colonial Williamsburg was coordinating a mock riot that burned a British lord in effigy a few times each week during the summer, and planning advertising that reached out to parents “who might consider a Disney-type vacation,” according to the Journal’s report.

Critics point to Reiss’ decisions to create an organization mascot, build an ice skating rink along Duke of Gloucester Street and focus some of its Halloween programming on the “undead” as continuing that push toward entertainment that only vaguely resembles the city’s history.

Reiss introduced Colonial Williamsburg’s first official Halloween celebration in the Historic Area in 2015.

Former Colonial Williamsburg historian Taylor Stoermer said attracting crowds who care about education and history is paramount to the organization’s long-term success.

Stoermer worked at Colonial Williamsburg from 2010-13 and is now the special adviser for immersive experiences and citizenship initiatives at The Walt Disney Company. He is also an instructor of public history at Johns Hopkins University.