Peace, unity stressed in community gathering Monday

On the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, hundreds gathered on Duke of Gloucester Street to hear leaders speak on the state of the community.

Rev. Charles Swadley, who led congregations in Williamsburg and Richmond before his retirement, said he remembers vividly the divison that painted his childhood in Florida.

“I went to school in the sixties,” he said. “My school was segregated until senior year.”

Having done community organizing in past years at the University of Michigan, graduate student Ari Weinberg said times like these make her realize how important it is for people to take care of themselves.

“I didn’t know my own needs,” Weinberg said of her time as an undergraduate student. “I was just showing up.”

The greater Williamsburg area can represent what he considers the very best of America, said York-James City County-Williamsburg chapter of the NAACP.

“I am a firm believer that we can set the tone for the type of community we’d like to have,” he said.

