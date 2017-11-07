Overy to become next Commissioner of the Revenue

Lara Overy won a two-person race to become Williamsburg’s next Commissioner of the Revenue.

The commissioner’s office duties include helping citizens register motor vehicles, assessing local business taxes and aiding in the preparation of individual income taxes.

In unofficial results, Overy secured 61 percent of the votes (2,934 votes) besting former Colonial Williamsburg employee Ray Armstead, who earned 38 percent (1,825 votes).

“It feels good,” she said. “I’m really excited about starting in January. I have some really big shoes to fill.”

Overy will replace Judy Nightengale Fuqua, who did not seek re-election after 16 years as commissioner.

