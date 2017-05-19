Williamsburg area police chiefs, African American community leaders sign covenant

Williamsburg-area law enforcement and African American community leaders signed a covenant Friday that is designed as phase one in developing "an atmosphere of unity, respect, understanding and cooperation" among the two groups.

Police chiefs from James City and York counties, Williamsburg, William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg, along with African American community leaders, signed the community covenant at the Williamsburg Library, with more than 200 people in attendance.

Corwin Hammond Sr., a pastor at CBC World Ministry who organized the covenant, said it is only a first step and will require everyone's involvement to ensure a safe community for those in the community and the law enforcement who serve it.