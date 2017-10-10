Police: Gloucester man dies in residential construction accident

A Gloucester man has died following a construction accident in a residential construction area in the area around 4700 Fenton Mill Rd., according to a James City County Police news release.

William Joseph Jowers, 60, was sanding on the second floor of a residence around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he fell the floor below onto a stairwell, according to a preliminary investigation, the news release stated.

James City County Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, and Jowers was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.