James City County Police warn of counterfeit bills

James City County Police are urging residents to look closely at their cash, as it has received several reports of counterfeit bills being used in the last several months, according to a news release.

The bills in circulation are movie prop currency and, according to the release, are easily obtained from various online vendors and appear very realistic.

The standard grade props are marked "Motion Picture Use Only," while others are nearly indistinguishable from real currency without looking at the fine print, the release states.

Anyone who sees one of these bills in James City County, or if anyone knows who is responsible for circulating these bills, contact the police at 253-1800 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.