James City County Police looking for suspect in credit card fraud

James City County Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card at a Target and Walmart Neighborhood Market to purchase iTunes cards, gift cards and other merchandise, according to a James City County Police news release.

The alleged purchase took place around 1 p.m. Aug. 28, with the same individual using the same card later that day at Patrick Henry Mall between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and was wearing a red Atlanta Falcons baseball hat, the release states.

Anyone able to identify the person is asked to contact James City County Police investigator Bill Gibbs at 259-5164 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.