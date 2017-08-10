The Crust Cafe closes, leaving Tribe Square empty

The Crust Cafe, located on Richmond Road has closed after failing to pay rent over several months. With its departure, there are no remaining businesses in Tribe Square, adjacent to the College of William and Mary.

“I am deeply disappointed by the departure of the last remaining tenant from Tribe Square,” said Benny Zhang, a Williamsburg City Council member and recent alumnus of the college. “With the eviction of The Crust, the property is now completely vacant. Students have lost several valuable off-campus options in four years.”

Baltimore natives Paul Marsh and Carl Yungmann opened the business in 2015. College spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan said business owners stopped paying their rent, and thus violated the terms of their agreement with the William and Mary Real Estate Foundation which owns Tribe Square.

“The lease termination for The Crust was due to a repeated pattern of unpaid rent, thus making the operators of the restaurant in default of their lease,” Seurattan said. “The William & Mary Real Estate Foundation chose to repossess the property only as a last resort after past efforts to work with the operators were unsuccessful.”

Though the onus is not on the city to find new tenants, doing so would benefit both the city and the college, Zhang said.

“While this is private property owned by the College’s Real Estate Foundation, there is a vested public interest to see these retail spaces succeed,’ he said.

Zhang, who graduated from the college in 2016, would like to see any plans the foundation has to fill its property with what city officials thought could be a group of student-centered businesses.

“The Foundation should consider the impact their actions have on student residents,” he said. “If they have imminent plans for filling these vacant spaces, they should release them as soon as possible.”

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.