Police: Person wanted for questioning in connection to CVS parking lot hit and run

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman in connection to a hit-and-run just after 4 p.m. April 29 in a CVS parking lot in the 4400 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, according to a news release.

A red Kia Soul backed into a parked green Toyota Camry, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said in the news release, with the driver of the Kia stopping to look at the damage but neither exiting the vehicle nor leaving any personal information for the victim to file an insurance claim.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a woman exited the CVS a couple of minutes prior to the incident and may have been the operator of the Kia.

Anyone with information on the identity of the female in the Kia, or the car's registered owner, is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at 890-4999 and reference case number 1701460.