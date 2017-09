Jimmy LaRoue

Richard Schumann, who portrays Patrick Henry at Colonial Williamsburg, led a Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday morning outside the Liberty Lounge and Margaret Hunter Shop. Williamsburg first responders and a gathering of about 50 people attended.

