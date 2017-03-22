Colonial Williamsburg considers restricted access

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is asking the city's permission to build a fence around the Historic Area, restricting access that would allow it to charge admission.

The property is now free to the public, although Colonial Williamsburg charges for special access to trade shops, homes and museums, as well as tours of the Governor's Palace.

"The memo we provided to the city is a more detailed update regarding the challenges Colonial Williamsburg faces as a result of our open campus," said Mitchell Reiss, president and chief executive officer of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, in a prepared statement. "We feel it’s important to be open and transparent about the significant revenue impact attributable to unticketed guests."

Colonial Williamsburg has periodically debated whether to fence off a portion of the property.

Colonial Williamsburg loses anywhere from $1.3 million to $2.4 million per year when guests enter the property with no ticket, according to a memo to the city.

Colonial Williamsburg blocked off a part of its campus for 60 days in 2013 as part of the Revolutionary City program, meant to gauge the effects of restricting public access and extending hours on Colonial Williamsburg.

The City Council denied the foundation's request to extend the program after the initial 60-day stint.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.