Forbes names Colonial Williamsburg to best mid-size employers list

For the first time, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has made Forbes' list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, ranking 69th overall and second among travel and leisure businesses.

Forbes' ranking takes into account businesses that are best at making employees feel "happy, inspired and well-compensated."

First Hospitality Group of Rosemont, Illinois ranked first among travel and tourism businesses, and Colonial Williamsburg finished ahead of places such as The Biltmore Company of Asheville, North Carolina and Drury Hotels of St. Louis, Missouri.

Forbes' list ranks 301 mid-size companies which have between 1,000 and 5,000 employees.

"Colonial Williamsburg is a historical and architectural treasure like no other, but it is our employees - among the world's most passionate and professional, who bring the museum to life and inspire so many with America's enduring story," said Colonial Williamsburg president Mitchell Reiss in a news release. "We are heartened that Forbes' honor reflects our shared commitment to our guests and to our critical mission of education and preservation."

Forbes partnered with database and consumer research firm Statista in its anonomous survey interviews of 30,000 employees at 1,800 mid-size organizations across the United States.

Forbes weighed most whether employees would recommend their employers to others.