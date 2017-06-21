Colonial Williamsburg Explorers app now offers mobile ticketing, admission

An update to the Colonial Williamsburg Explorers app will allow visitors there the ability to buy and redeem tickets, including same-day purchases.

"With the expanded Colonial Williamsburg Explorer app's mobile ticketing, (guests) can have the best of both worlds: an immersive historic experience with the convenience of today's technology," said Andrea Sardone, Colonial Williamsburg executive director of marketing, in a news release.

Mobile ticketing and admission is available in the latest version of the app. After downloading or updating the app, those who have already registered on the Colonial Williamsburg website can sign in with their existing credentials to sync their information to the app.

App users can also enter and save payment information, and they can view events and experiences on an interactive map.

"A guest standing outside a site or event can purchase a ticket and be inside in under a minute," said Chad Corman, Colonial Williamsburg business relationship manager, in a statement. "Our goal is to ensure that the app enhances and does not distract from the unique experience Colonial Williamsburg provides our guests."

The app won MediaPost's 2017 Appy Award for Best Mapping/Location Based Mobile App. Those using an iPhone can download it for free from the Apple Store. Android users can get the updated Colonial Williamsburg app for free in the Google Play Store.

