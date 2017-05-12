Ric Burns to preview movie May 23 at Kimball Theatre

Colonial Williamsburg's Revolutionary in Residence, award-winning filmmaker Ric Burns, will take part in a REV Talk program May 21 at the Kimball Theatre in Merchants Square, which will include a partial pre-release screening of his upcoming film, The Chinese Exclusion Act.

The movie will air on PBS later this year.

The Chinese Exclusion Act looks at the 1882 law that for 61 years uniquely singled out a specific race and nationality and made it illegal for Chinese laborers to enter the United States, for Chinese nationals to become citizens, and for Chinese immigrants already here to leave the country then re-enter it.

The film also addresses economic, cultural, social, legal, racial and political dimensions of the law; the forces and events that gave rise to it; and the effect it has had, and continues to have, on American culture and identity.

After the screening, Burnes will give a REV Talk presentation and take questions from the audience.

"Ric Burns’ films are invaluable resources that have redefined how audiences engage with American history," said Jim Thomas, Colonial Williamsburg’s vice president of development in a news release. "His work underscores the undiminished relevance of history and embodies the spirit of the Revolutionaries in Residence program."

Burns’ REV Talk begins at 3:30 p.m. Tickets $5 and are available at Colonial Williamsburg ticketing locations including the Kimball Theatre box office, online at www.colonialwilliamsburg.com, or by calling 1-855-296-6627.