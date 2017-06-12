Colonial Williamsburg offers new Patriots at Play program for children

Colonial Williamsburg is introducing a new interactive children's program featuring hands-on activities immersing people in 18th century life, according to a news release.

The new program, Patriots at Play, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting, at the Peyton Randolph site beginning Saturday, and is part of the admission to Colonial Williamsburg.

“Our guests take joy and inspiration in the one-of-a-kind immersive experiences Colonial Williamsburg offers every day," said Colonial Williamsburg president Mitchell Reiss in the news release. "These interactive, hands-on activities are of greatest importance for our youngest guests, many of whom are encountering the past with wonderment for the first time."

Among the activities:

encounters with the coach and livestock animals of Colonial Williamsburg's Rare Breeds Program

18th century agricultural activities

a hay maze

period games including trap ball and droughts

craft activities such as doll-making, fence and fort building, and play-boat racing

“So many families are drawn to Colonial Williamsburg so that their youngest members can experience amazement at the distant past, whether by hand-crafting a toy with a new friend in costume, or in their first encounter with a lamb or calf,” said Ramona V. Hill, Colonial Williamsburg journeyman cooper and Patriots at Play supervisor in the news release. “The range of activities we offer in Patriots at Play will bring joy to kids and their elders alike."