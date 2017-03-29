CW ending balladeer program, looking for ‘triple threat’ tavern entertainers

WILLIAMSBURG – Colonial Williamsburg is looking for triple-threat 18th century entertainers – those who can sing, act and dance.

But it comes at a price, and with criticism on social media.

In the restructuring of its tavern entertainment program, Colonial Williamsburg is phasing out its balladeers and turning to as yet unknown number of full-time performers to entertain visitors to the four historic taverns – Chowning’s Tavern, Shields Tavern, King’s Arms Tavern and Christiana Campbell’s Tavern.

The job description CW posted says it is looking for “diverse group [of] actors who can put their creative talents to use and work together as an ensemble.”

More specifically, the job description says the new hires will “create and perform theatrical programming, primarily for the colonial taverns, that is based on 18th century history, fun and engaging for all audiences and connects to the themes of the Historic Area Interpretive plan.” They will also “interact with guests and tavern staff and interpret 18th century history and colonial life with guests both in and out of character.”

The criticism has been steady since CW posted the new job to its Facebook page, with more than 50 comments, largely negative and against the new job posting, posted though Wednesday morning.

CW responded to a couple of the postings about the changes to eliminate the balladeers.

“We hope the balladeers will want to be a part of this re-envisioning of the tavern experience – and we hope you’ll be pleased with the results. This new troupe meant to enrich the guest experience, in part by having entertainers show up all over town in various combinations.”

Responding to a Facebook question on what will happen to the balladeers, CW replied that “the balladeers are contract performers, and those agreements will of course be honored.”

It added that many of them would be performing at the museums, including this Saturday in ‘A Fool’s Holiday’ at the Hennage Auditorium.

Someone who said he had been a balladeer posted his thoughts on CW’s Facebook page on having performed in that role for more than four decades.

“As a balladeer for 43 years, I want to thank all of you posting here for your love and support,” the person wrote on Facebook. “It means a great deal, and helps us all in this difficult time to know that we really did make a difference. The balladeers have been an honor to be associated with. They are the most talented, sophisticated, educated and interesting group of people I have ever had the pleasure to know.”

The changes to the tavern entertainment come as the tavern menus have been revamped for each to have a particular focus.

"It was really important to us that we branded each tavern," said Mark Florimonte, director of food and beverage for Colonial Williamsburg, earlier this month. "We have a hard time of getting people back to the taverns two and three times because we're so similar to each other. Now we've created a different experience in each one."

Florimonte said the new Shields will highlight international flavors, King’s Arms will feature a more elegant experience, Christiana Campbell’s Tavern will focus on foods of the Chesapeake Bay and Chowning's Tavern will provide more of an ale-house experience to sit, relax and enjoy finger food and 16 types of beer.

"It's amazing how well it has been received," Florimonte said. "I was a little hesitant. I was thinking, 'welll, we'll get a 10 to 20 percent kickback on it.' We've literally gotten zero kickback. It's all been very, very, very positive."

It also comes as CW is refocusing its programs at the museums to liven up the museums and attractions in the Historic Area, and as discussions resurfaced about the possible closing off of its area.